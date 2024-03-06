In the primary race to determine which Democrat will be running for U.S. senator in November, MSNBC has called the race for Congressman Colin Allred, the LGBTQ ally who has represented the 32nd Congressional District since defeating Republican incumbent Pete Sessions in November 2018.

With 57 percent of the votes counted, Allred has 62 percent, leading Roland Gutierrez with with 16 percent and Mark Gonzalez with 8 percent.

In the Republican Primary for Senate, incumbent Ted Cruz, with 89 percent, has won an easy race over two challengers, Redd Gibson and Rufus Lopez.

In the Democratic Primary to replace Allred in the 32nd District, Julie Johnson — the out lesbian who has represented Texas House District 115 since winning election in 2018 — leads a crowded field of 10 candidates with 51 percent of the vote with about 34 percent of the ballots tallied. Johnson’s closest competitor is Brian Williams with 21 percent.

Attorney Callie Butcher, an openly trans woman, is currently in 8th place.

The Congressional District 32 Republican Primary looks to be headed to a runoff between David Blewett with 46 percent and David Darrell with 40 percent. Juan Feria is a distant third with 9 percent and Gulrez “Gus” Khan is in fourth place with 6 percent.

Closer to home, Lupe Valdez, the out LGBTQ former sheriff of Dallas County, looks to have secured a place in a runoff against current Sheriff Marian Brown. Early returns show Brown with 46 percent of the vote, followed by Valdez with 36 percent. The remaining 18 percent is divided between Roy Williams Jr., Sam Mohamad and Rodney Thomas.

A spokesman for Valdez’s campaign said Valdez won about 77 percent of the vote in the Oak Lawn precincts, adding, “It looks like there will be a runoff, but we are in good shape.”

In the Republican Primary for Dallas County Sheriff, Dawn Wayne leads Rob Altman II, 62 percent to 38 percent.

— Tammye Nash