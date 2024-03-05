In the current issue of Dallas Voice, we featured actor Dominic Pecikonis and their principal role in Uptown Players’ new regional premiere of Fire and Air. The show opens on Thursday, but things are a bit different this time. As stated in the article, the venue won’t be the usual Kalita Humphreys Theater. The show will be staged in the Sixth Floor Studio Theater at the Wyly.

For those who may not be familiar with Arts District parking, Uptown Players wanted to remind theatergoers of all the options.

From Uptown:

Parking Information:

Lexus Silver Parking:

The Lexus Silver Parking, located below Moody Performance Hall, is the most convenient option. The entrance is directly across (east) Jack Evans Street from the Wyly Theatre (at Jack Evans and Ross Ave). A secure underground tunnel provides direct access to the Wyly Theatre from the Lexus Silver Garage. Prices: Advance: $16; At the gate: $17.

You can purchase self-parking in the Lexus Silver Garage in advance, up to two hours before the curtain, at a discounted rate by clicking here.

Other Parking Options:

Additional surface and garage parking is available at the One Arts Plaza complex. It’s a short, 5-minute walk from those lots to the Wyly Theatre lobby. (Ed. note: Also probably the cheapest pay-by-phone parking that’s across the 7-11).

Street parking is also an option in the lot across Ross Avenue from the Wyly, but please note that rates are usually higher as they are 12-hour parking rates.

We recommend planning your parking arrangements in advance to ensure a stress-free arrival.

Or you can always Lyft your way and not worry about parking at all.

For tickets to Fire and Air by Terrence McNally, click here.

–Rich Lopez