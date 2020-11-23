Dallas Independent School district has awarded the AT&T Performing Arts Center its 202 Superintendent’s Award recognizing ATTPAC’s “decade-long partnership and outstanding and ongoing district-wide support.”

ATTPAC has, for more than 10 years, partnered with DISD to provide “a range of arts education programs stretching across elementary, middle and high school students.” The award was presented at the DISD board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Debbie Storey, president and CEO of ATTPAC, said that supporting DISD students is “core to our mission at the center. Study after study proves that access to quality arts education is transformative in terms of academic performance, and it is our pleasure to collaborate with an innovative district like Dallas ISD. We are truly honored to receive this award.”

This year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced closures, ATTPAC “quickly pivoted to virtual learning,” according to a press release announcing the award. ATTPAC created video presentations of some of its existing programs, sharing the coursework beyond the center’s regular partner schools to provide an arts education “to even more students.”

This year’s Virtual Stages included programs to help address racial equity and social justice through arts education, backstage technical training videos, a movement series designed for students with disabilities and a virtual monologue competition for high school students.

Find more information at the ATTPAC website.

— Tammye Nash