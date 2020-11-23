Asia Jynaé Foster, a 22-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead on a street in southwest Houston last Friday, Nov. 20, which was Transgender Day of Remembrance. ABC Eyewitness News Channel 13 in Houston reported that was shot multiple times.

Police have said that they believe Foster was shot to death elsewhere and then her body dumped hwr bound where it was found, along Skyline Drive and Greenridge (3400 block of East Greenridge). A friend of Foster’s told reporters that the body was found near where Foster lived.

Foster is the first transgender person killed this year in Houston and at least the 38th trans or non-binary person to die violently this year. Two black trans women — Tracy Single and Itali Marlowe — were murdered last year in Houston, along with two Black trans women in Dallas — Muhlaysia Booker and Chynal Lindsey. Two more trans women have been murdered in Texas this year: Helle Jae O’Regan in San Antonio and Merci Mack in Dallas.

Anyone with information on the murder of Asia Jynaé Foster is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

