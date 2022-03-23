At its March 22 city council meeting, Denton passed a nondiscrimination ordinance.

Trans Mama Bear Amber Briggle wrote on Twitter, “It’s been a LONG process. And considering the vibe in TX right now, it’s about damn time.”

Briggle wrote that the first two speakers were trolls who don’t live in Denton, but the rest of those who spoke were in favor of the ordinance. Two of the speakers spoke about the importance of faith communities to speak up in support of LGBTQ people.

OutReach Denton got supporters out for the meeting.

The only opposition came from Council member Jesse Davis who proposed an amendment that would allow people to exclude trans people from bathrooms that align with their gender identity. No one seconded and the motion failed.

The nondiscrimination ordinance passed 5-2. In addition to David, Council member Gerard Hudspeth also voted against the measure.

“It’s now prohibited in Denton, TX to discriminate against LGBTQ people,” Briggle wrote on Twitter.

— David Taffet