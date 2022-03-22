TidalWave Comics announced the all-new 24-page sequel to the best-selling Female Force: Dolly Parton, the latest entry in the comic book biography series that focuses on female empowerment. The book was released today and is available digitally and in print.

The new story, written by Michael Frizell with art by Ramon Salas, features a special cover by popular comic book artist Joe Phillips.

“Revisiting Dolly Parton’s story has been fun! I’m happy we had the opportunity – and the space – to talk about Dolly’s philanthropy.” writer Michael Frizell said in a press release.

From TidalWave Comics:

Dolly Parton’s voice has brought her fame, allowing her to amass a $600 million fortune – a fortune she doesn’t mind sharing. In addition, Dolly donates to a foundation in her name, has created the Imagination Library that donates books to millions of kids, and even pays students to stay in school. Her rags to riches story is inspiring, but her compassion and giving back have allowed others to break generational poverty, creating a lasting legacy. In this sequel to Female Force: Dolly Parton No. 1, explore her passion for giving back to a community that has given her so much.

The Female Force imprint features more than 200 comic book biographies of prominent and influential authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians, and activists. Previous titles have profiled Tina Turner, Kamala Harris, Selena, Betty White, Barbra Streisand, Cher and Gloria Steinem,

TidalWave Comics titles can also be downloaded digitally from Kindle, iTunes, Google Play, Overdrive, Library Pass, Nook and wherever eBooks are sold.

— From staff reports