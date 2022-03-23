In 1966, three years before the Stonewall Riot in NYC, the Transgender community took action against police abuses in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District. A documentary called Screaming Queens: the Riot at Compton’s Cafeteria was made about the incident.

To mark Transgender Day of Visibility, Reconciling Ministries Network board member Pamela Curry will screen the 2005 documentary. The film will be followed by a Q&A panel discussion on Transgender Issues Past, Present and Future. The panel includes documentary participant Tamara Ching and other local activists.

The event takes place from 6:30-9 p.m. on March 31 at Northaven Church, 11211 Preston Road, Room 240. The church is on the corner of Northaven and Preston. Park in the north parking lot and enter through the center atrium door.

The event is free but space is limited, so register here.

— David Taffet