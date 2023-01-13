UPDATE: Nova the clouded leopard has been found safe and sound. In a post to Twitter, Zoo officials said Nova “was located very near the original habitat, and teams were able to safely secure her just before 5:15 p.m.”

ORIGINAL POST: The Dallas Zoo is closed today due to a missing clouded leopard. The zoo made the announcement via twitter, saying, “The zoo is closed today due to a serious situation.”

That announcement was followed up with another tweet: “Dallas PD is onsite assisting with the search efforts. The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal. Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding. We will share updates and more information as soon as we can.”

The zoo said its focus is on locating the animal that they said isn’t a danger to humans.

— David Taffet