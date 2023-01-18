Harvard Law School’s LGBTQ+ Advocacy Clinic this week announced that former pro golfer Maya Satya Reddy has joined the clinic as a clinical fellow. Reddy is a queer South Asian LGBTQ athlete activist, Athlete Ally Ambassador, founder of the Queer Asian Social Club and a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

Reddy’s primary focus at the clinic will be protecting the rights of and promoting the inclusion and well-being of LGBTQ student athletes through litigation, legislative advocacy, and policy advocacy/public education, according to a press release from the clinic.

“As a professional golfer, I experienced homophobia firsthand,” Reddy said. “It was ultimately that anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment that drove me away from professional sports and prompted me to fight for the inclusion of LGBTQ athletes.

“I came to law school to continue that work, and it is a dream come true to be able to focus solely on protecting and advocating for LGBTQ athletes” in her work with the clinic, she added.

Alexander Chen, founding director of the clinic, said, “We are thrilled to start a dedicated project focused solely on LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports. This issue is more important than ever, particularly with the rampant and ongoing anti-trans attacks targeting on student athletes. As a queer former professional athlete who has focused her career on advocating for the inclusion of LGBTQ athletes, Maya is uniquely positioned to tackle anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and policy in sports. Her work is a key component of the clinic’s mission to protect, advocate for and defend LGBTQ people.”