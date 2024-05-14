The Dallas Wings today (Tuesday, May 14) announced a partnership with rideshare company Lyft in a multi-year agreement that makes Lyft a partner of the Dallas Wings.

Included in the agreement is “Lyft-Off with the Dallas Wings” since Lyft will be the title sponsor of game presentations leading up to tipoff for each home game during the regular season. In-game elements include “Rider of the Game,” with Lyft choosing one fan at each home game during the regular season to receive a $50 Lyft gift card. And Lyft will have a large presence both inside and outside of College Park Center, home of the Dallas Wings, with branding throughout the concourse along with a dedicated Ride Share Drop-Off and Pick-Up entrance at the arena.

Lyft will collaborate with the Dallas Wings in strategic community activations as well.

During the July 13 Pride Celebration game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Lyft will be educating fans and the community on a “Safe Ride Home with Lyft,” highlighting their mission to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation and to help folks get out and connect with others in the real world.

For the Inspiring Women Night on Aug. 16 against the Connecticut Sun, Lyft will highlight its Women+ Connect feature, which gives women and nonbinary people more control over their Lyft experience.

During the Rock The Pink Game on Sept. 12 against the New York Liberty, Lyft will be the title sponsor of the “Up-Lyft-ing I Fight For” fan cards, which support those in their fight against cancer and celebrating survivors.

Additionally, Lyft will support the transportation needs of the Wings basketball operations and front office staff and provide discounted offers for select Dallas Wings games and events.

— Tammye Nash