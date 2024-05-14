Don’t forget that tickets are on sale now for MetroBall 17 starring headliner Crystal Waters along with American Idol finalist David Hernandez and Dallas’ own Helen Holy as emcee. The event, the premiered annual fundraiser for the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund, is happening Friday, June 7, from 6:30-10 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

Presale tickets are available online for $40; tickets at the door will be $60. A limited number of VIP packages with Diamond Access Meet & Greet opportunities included are also available at the GDMAF website. If you are coming in from out of town — or if you just want to stay close to the action before and after the show — be sure to call Warwick Melrose Hotel, a MetroBall 17 sponsor situated at 3015 Oak Lawn, just down the block from the bar, before Thursday, May 16, to get in on the exclusive rate of $210/night (plus taxes and fees), valid Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. But you have to call the hotel directly at 214-521-5151 before May 16 and ask for the MetroBall Room Block.

Visit the GDMAF website for more info.

— Tammye Nash