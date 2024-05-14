Henry’s Majestic, a bar and eatery located at 2303 Pittman St. in Dallas, is hosting the Bow Wow Luau Puppy Costume Party on Sunday, May 19, from 4-7 p.m., and the first place winners will get tickets to see the MLB World Champion Texas Rangers play! There will be prizes for the second and third place finishers, too, and the first 20 pooches to arrive get a special gift.

There will be cocktail and “pup-tail” drink specials, along with hot dogs, corn dogs, music by DJ Big J, a pool party, photo opps, giveaways, treats and more. And best of all, Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center will be on site with puppies for adoption and to foster.

Valet and ample self-parking are available, but rideshare is encouraged. Make your reservations now at Open Table.

— Tammye Nash