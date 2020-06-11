Celebrity Serve is the annual fundraiser for the Coalition for Aging LGBT.

In past years, dinner is served by the Dallas Wings on their basketball court.

“TONS of fun,” said founding board member Robert Emery. This year, the event has moved on camera, “but we are still having fun with the Dallas Wings and their managers and players,” Emery explained.

The event features a live online auction. How will they do that? Emery said it should work just fine. Proceeds benefit the work of CfA, which works to improve and protect the lives of older LGBT adults in North Texas.

The event takes place from 6-8 p.m. on June 19. Tickets are $40. VIP tickets are $500 and raffle tickets available at registration are $5 for six tickets.

Register here.

— David Taffet