Our art director begged to take DART in from Plano. Our editor was all set to head over from Fort Worth. But Oak Lawn is a sheet of ice, so we decided to close the Dallas Voice office for the day. Plus, it’s thundering. What’s that about?

Roads are bad throughout the area. If you can, stay off of them.

Home and looking for something to do? How about taking a few moments and voting in the Dallas Voice Readers Voice Awards.

— David Taffet