Last week, Dallas Theater Center announced that it would be canceling this past weekend’s performances of A Christmas Carol at the Wyly Theatre after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.

Today, the theater announced that the show is now canceling all remaining performances of the show.

“It’s unfortunate, but CDC and our own COVID-19 safety guidelines have shown cancelling the remaining performances of A Christmas Carol is the safest thing for everyone. The health and safety of our artists, staff, and patrons has always come first,” managing director Jeff Woodward said in an email announcement on Monday. “This is heartbreaking for us. We’ve worked hard to put this production together and we know people have enjoyed seeing A Christmas Carol on our stage again. We’re already looking forward to next season.”

Those with tickets will be contacted by the box office with options to exchange or donate their tickets or to receive a performance credit or refund. All guests who purchased tickets for upcoming performances will receive a complimentary digital viewing of the play.

The theater went on to announce that its next production of Our Town at the Kalita is still on schedule to open Jan. 27 and tickets can be purchased here.

