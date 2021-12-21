LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S., the Fort Worth-based organization created to provide safe spaces for social and personal development for LGBTQ youth ages 12-24, is one of 24 local nonprofit organizations chosen to receive grants from Park Place Dealerships’ Season of Giving campaign totaling $100,000.

The luxury automobile group selected LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S. and the 23 other organizations because of their commitment to serving the DFW community.

Tony Carimi, managing director of Park Place Dealerships, said, “Selecting these non-profits was very challenging. There are so many worthy non-profits doing admirable work in the areas we would like to impact. Our team had the difficult task of narrowing down the charities from 350 to 24 across North Texas to make the greatest impact during our Season of Giving.”

Anam Ali Hashambhai, Park Place’s marketing director, added, “We are humbled to have received such an incredible response to the Season of Giving campaign with the opportunity to reach so many people across our community through these outstanding non-profits.

“Over the past 35 years, we’ve donated millions of dollars and countless volunteer hours to support great causes across North Texas, but this is the first time we have implemented this type of giveaway. The Season of Giving campaign expands our benevolence giving this holiday season to organizations we haven’t worked with previously. We look forward to developing these new relationships in the year to come.”

Grant recipients in addition to LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S. are:

• Sixty & Better, which empowers older adults to live with purpose, independence and dignity.

• Journey to Dream Foundation’s Kyle’s Place, the only homeless shelter in Denton County to house and care for teens 14-19 years old.

• Denton County Friends of the Family, which provides comprehensive services to those impacted by sexual abuse and domestic violence while partnering with our community to promote safety, hope, healing, justice and prevention.

• Canine Companions, which provides service dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice and educational settings.

• For Oak Cliff, which serves South Oak Cliff with education, advocacy, community building and the arts.

• Rainbow Room of Rockwall, which supplies caseworkers with emergency supplies such as diapers, formula, hygiene products and school supplies 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

• A Wish with Wings, which grants magical wishes for young Texans with life-threatening medical conditions.

• Don’t Forget to Feed Me Pet Food Bank, which provides pet food to those in need during challenging financial times as an alternative to surrendering or abandoning a family pet.

• Ally’s Wish, which is devoted to granting the last wish for young, terminally-ill mothers with children, including gifts, transportation, lodging or other experiences.

• Tara Sawyer Foundation, which empowers young athletes, children and families in need through funding and programming.

• Defenders of Freedom, which provides care and transitional support for veterans, including assistance with basic living necessities, addressing imminent physical and mental health issues, improve morale and keep Veterans engaged in a supportive community.

• Dwell with Dignity, which designs and installs complete home interiors for families who need an environment that will support health and wellness.

• Laughter League, an organization providing healthcare-focused clowning intended to is to improve the lives of families through the transformational power of laughter.

• Cara Mîa Theatre, which inspires and engages people to uplift their communities through transformative Latinx theater, multicultural youth arts experiences and community action.

• Texas Winds Musical Outreach, professional musicians reaching more than 135,000 individuals with live music in North Texas nursing homes, hospitals and Head Start Centers.

• AAVANCE, which creates pathways to economic mobility for predominately Latino families through high quality, culturally-responsive, two-generation programming that ensures school readiness for young children and opportunities for parents to build social and economic capital.

• Camp Summit, which provides barrier-free outdoor experiences that promote personal growth and foster independence for children and adults with disabilities.

• The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation, which seeks to eradicate suicide by funding depression research and creating awareness through education, erasing the stigma, and providing hope for those who are struggling in silence.

• Bettie Gonzalez Foundation of Hope, which empowers, mentors and serves motherless daughters.

• Computers for the Blind, which seeks to open the world of information technology to persons who are blind or visually impaired by providing computer equipment, software and training.

• Heavenly Hooves Therapeutic & Recreational Riding Center, which enhances the quality of life of individuals with cognitive, emotional or behavioral challenges by providing interactive experiences with horses in a safe environment, which builds confidence, improves social skills and coping skills, promotes emotional healing, and help clients make positive changes in their lives.

• Heroes for Children, which advocates for and provides financial assistance to families with children battling cancer.

• Project4031, which provides terminally ill children, adults and their families with peace and comfort by easing financial burdens and fulfilling last dreams.

Park Place Dealerships, founded in 1987, employs more than 1,400 members and operates eight full-service dealerships representing luxury brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, and Land Rover. The company also owns Park Place BodyWerks Collision Centers in Fort Worth and Dallas, and the Park Place Auto Auction.

For more information, visit ParkPlace.com.

— Tammye Nash