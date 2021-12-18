Sometimes you just don’t realize how much you miss some things until you get them back. A standing ovation to have them back and a second ovation for a fine holiday performance.

To me, the Turtle Creek Chorale’s holiday concert is all about remembering symbolized by the poinsettias on stage — one for each chorale member who has passed away. The tradition started early in the AIDS epidemic.

Normally, I take show’s program, settle in my seat and turn to the list of now-more-than-250 names. I read each one and stop on certain names to remember and think about the many friends I lost. And I say a little prayer that goes like this: “Damn you Sean Baugh and your poinsettias for making me cry again.”

This year, while getting back to normal, there were no programs. Instead, a QR code loaded it onto your phone. The list of names is there, but I didn’t get to it in the theater.

Artistic Director Sean Baugh did explain the poinsettia tree for Chorale holiday show newbies. Then, 15 Chorale members walked on stage with 15 additional plants in memory of 15 Chorale members who have died since the last holiday concert.

The show itself is an upbeat welcome back to the stage for the Chorale. A 10-piece orchestra accompanied. The “mother of the Turtle Creek Chorale,” Jody Crawford Wright, performed three pieces interspersed through the show. The dancers are back and TerraVox joins the Chamber Chorus as a small ensemble.

The first dance number began with the 14-member dance ensemble Soundbytes. It was fun and silly and involved lots of sequins. Then the scrim rose and every member of the chorus was wearing some sequined costume. Baugh shared that each member made their own get-up. Leave it to the gays to go overboard just perfectly.

As has become tradition, the Chorale performed Silent Night silently using sign language. Heavenly. Peace.

The performances have been sold out but there may be a few seats available for Saturday night and Sunday matinee.

— David Taffet