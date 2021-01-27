Dallas Summer Musicals, in partnership with Broadway Across America, recently announced the revised lineup of Broadway shows coming to Dallas in its next season, including the performance dates for the return engagement of Hamilton (Nov. 16-Dec. 5, 2021). DSM also welcomed Texas-based Germania Insurance as the name-in-title sponsor of the 2021-2022 Germania Insurance Broadway Series, presented by DSM.

Season tickets for the revised line-up are available now. For more information, patrons can visit DallasSummerMusicals.org or call 866-276-4884, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Current and new season subscribers will receive email communication from DSM with additional details including how, at a future date, they will have priority access to secure their same subscription seats for Hamilton, and purchase additional Hamilton tickets.

Currently, the only way to guarantee a ticket to Hamilton is to purchase a season ticket to the six-show Germania Insurance Broadway Series which launches in October with the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon Jersey Boys. The series continues with the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Hadestown; a new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar; the hit musical Mean Girls; the 2019 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival Oklahoma! re-imagined for the 21st century and Disney’s Tony-nominated Best Musical Frozen.

Oklahoma! and Hadestown will be presented by Dallas Summer Musicals at the Winspear Opera House as part of its on-going collaboration with the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Chronologically, DSM’s first show at the Music Hall will be the previously announced engagement of Wicked, which is currently available as a season option for subscribers. Single tickets will go on sale at a future date.

Rent, previously rescheduled for 2021, will now play in 2022 and is currently available as a season option for subscribers. Single tickets are currently available for the newly rescheduled date.

Come From Away has been rescheduled from DSM’s 2019-2020 season to play the Music Hall in 2022, but it is not part of the 2021-2022 six-show season package. Single tickets are currently available for the newly rescheduled dates.

Tootsie, previously rescheduled to play in 2021, has been canceled and will no longer be included in the season.

— Tammye Nash