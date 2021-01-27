The Dallas Bar Association is hosting a public forum via Zoom to give the public the opportunity to hear from local members of the Dallas medical community for an update on the “Future of COVID-19 and Vaccinations in Dallas County.”

The one-hour forum begins at noon Friday, Feb. 5, and will be moderated by Cheryl Camin Murray, a partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.

Speakers will include Prism Health North Texas CEO Dr. John Carlo, a member of the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force; Dallas County Health and Human Services Director and Health Authority Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council President and CEO W. Stephen Love.

Sponsored by the Dallas Bar Association Public Forum/Media Relations Committee, DBA Health Law Section and the Dallas Friday Group, the program is intended to educate the Dallas legal community and public on the current updates regarding Dallas County and COVID-19.

To attend, register HERE.