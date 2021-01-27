With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, the Dallas Opera announced today that it is cancelling its spring subscription series. Here is the announcement in full:

“Extreme ongoing COVID concerns force The Dallas Opera to cancel this spring’s subscription season set to open this March. A new slate of four, full-scale grand opera productions returns in February 2022, [with] the launch of the 2021/2022 Season that includes Puccini’s Madame Butterfly, Jonathan Dove’s Flight, Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, and Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers.

“Remaining 2021 events in the Winspear Opera House include the Joyce DiDonato “VIVA DIVA” concert on May 10, 2021.

“The Dallas Opera National Vocal Competition, The Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert, the TDO Family Season performances of Jack and the Beanstalk and Doctor Miracle, and the Student Matinees will all be delayed until later in the year, with dates yet to be announced.

“Soon-to-be-announced 2021 recitals will take place in the Winspear Opera House with socially distanced seating in late spring of this year, with special outdoor concerts also being planned.

“New digital-performance events are currently in production that will be announced and released over the next few months.”

— Tammye Nash