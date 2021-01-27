The Crow Museum of Asian Art reopens three new exhibits on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Divine Spark: Kana Harada is part of a multi-year series making visible the work of emerging and established Texas-based contemporary Asian women artists. Harada is Dallas artist who blends messages of hope and positivity with visual innovations that create an imaginative universe of awe, wonder, and intimacy. Her work will be on exhibit at the museum through Sept.5.

Vishnu: Across Time and Space focuses on one of the most powerful and popular Hindu gods.

Vishnu can be recognized in Hindu art by the objects he carries. He has two favorite weapons: the chakra, which is depicted as either a razor-sharp discus or a spoked wheel, and the mace, which is a kind of club. He also carries a lotus flower or bud, and his conch shell, which he blows like a trumpet. Vishnu often flies down from heaven on Garuda, who is part-man, part-eagle, and he is sometimes accompanied by his female consort Lakshmi, goddess of fortune.

Finally, Born of Fire: Contemporary Japanese Women Ceramic Artists features a selection of works by living emerging and internationally established Japanese women ceramic artists.

Crow Museum of Asian Art, 2010 Flora St. is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Face coverings are required. Free.

