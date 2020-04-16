Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded emergency COVID-19 funding for Ryan White HIV/AIDS programs in Dallas County. Parkland Hospital will receive $207,966 and UT Southwestern Medical Center will receive $78,875. Dallas County was awarded $907,865. That money is sent to agencies such as AIDS Services Dallas and Prism Health North Texas that receive Ryan White funding.

“This significant funding will ensure that our Dallas communities can access critical HIV-related care during this coronavirus pandemic, and I proudly advocate for patients and their families to have the medical and community resources they need,” Johnson said. “I am honored to support Dallas County, Parkland, and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in their efforts to provide comprehensive and quality health care to many of our vulnerable residents.”

— David Taffet