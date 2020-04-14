DALLAS COUNTY CONFIRMS DEATH TOLL

Dallas County confirmed 10 people died of COVID-19 on Monday. That’s the highest number of deaths in Dallas County from the coronavirus to date. Five of the people who died were in a long-term care facility. Of the others, two were in their 50s, two in their 80s and one in his 30s.

89 new cases were confirmed bringing the total in Dallas County to 1,877 confirmed cases with 42 deaths.

MONDAY STATS

Dallas County usually reports its daily new cases and deaths for the previous day at 10 a.m. As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, the report has not been released, although the Dallas Morning News is reporting that the county will report at least 10 deaths occurred on Monday in Dallas County. Until now, Dallas has been reporting one or two deaths a day. Total cases reported through Monday was 1,788 with 32 deaths.

Tarrant County reported 70 new cases this morning bringing that county’s total to 876. Of those, there have been a total of 25 deaths and 103 people have recovered. (Dallas County doesn’t report recoveries.) While 19 percent of Tarrant County cases have been in people ages 65 and older, 52 percent of the deaths are among that age group.

Mayor Eric Johnson released figures on available hospital space in the city of Dallas as of Tuesday morning. In 25 hospitals across the city, there are 5,771 bed with 2,888 or half of them occupied. Dallas has 854 ICU beds with 485 beds or 57 percent of them occupied. Of 931 ventilators in the city, 290 of them, or less than a third, are in use.

— David Taffet