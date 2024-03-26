Officials with Dallas Pride announced this morning (Tuesday, March 26) that the two-day Pride celebration is returning to Fair Park June 1-2, with afestival that has been expanded to the second day and a Sunday parade based on the theme “Unity in the Community.”

“This year’s events are a celebration of the work that is done year-round to uplift the LGBTQ+ community,” said Sherrell Cross, Dallas Pride executive director. “This year, we expanded our celebration to include even more people who have found the love, support and information we are able to offer as a non-profit whose mission is to lift others.

“It’s time to party!”

This year, by popular demand, Cross said the Dallas Pride festival — which has previously happened just on the first day of the two-day celebration — is being continued on day two, ending shortly before the parade steps off at 2 p.m. “Bring the whole family to Fair Park for these all-ages events, which make for a weekend of fun honoring the LGBTQ+ community, its allies, sponsors and supporters,” Cross said.

The Dallas Pride Music Festival on Saturday will feature a variety of musical and dance performances on multiple indoor and outdoor stages, and more than 200 vendors will have booths at the festival.

Family Pride Zone will feature several bounce houses, face painting, entertainment for the kids and the Pride Train ride in the Automobile Building at Fair Park. The festival also includes Teen Pride, which fosters a supportive environment for LGBTQ+ youth ages 13 to 19 and their friends to enjoy live entertainment from artists and DJs, and other age-appropriate activities. Local animal rescue groups will also be on-site for guests to meet a possible new furry family member.

The Dallas Pride Music Festival is Saturday, June 1, from 1 a.m.-9 p.m. Tickets are $10; admission for children 12 and under is complimentary.

Tickets go on sale in April at DallasPride.org. Watch Dallas Pride’s social media for daily updates on ticket sales and other event news.

Vendor registration is open now, with more details available at dallaspride.org.

On Sunday, June 2, Dallas Pride kicks off at 10 a.m. with a pre-parade festival and activities. Vendors will have refreshments, DJs will spin, and attendees can again enjoy Teen Pride and the Family Pride Zone, in addition to enjoying shopping and other fun.

The Dallas Pride Parade winds its way through Fair Park on Sunday, June 2, starting at 2 p.m. Free to attend, the parade will be a mile-long event featuring more than 150 parade entries.

Admission for Dallas Pride’s festival and parade on Sunday is free. Paid parking is available at Fair Park, or attendees may take the DART Green Line directly to Fair Park. Parade entry registration is open now, and the order of parade line-up is based on the order of completed applications and payments received.

Individuals, companies and organizations that would like to participate in a festival at Dallas Pride on June 1-2 or the Dallas Pride Parade on June 2 can find vendor, sponsor and parade participant registration links at DallasPride.org/Registration/.

Follow @DallasPride on Facebook, @DallasPrideOfficial on Instagram, @DallasPrideOrg on Twitter, or via the organization’s website, www.DallasPride.org, for all the tea.

— Tammye Nash