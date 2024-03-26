The Travis County District Court on Monday granted a temporary injunction blocking the Texas Attorney General’s Office’s demand that PFLAG National turn over information and documents about the organization’s support of families in Texas seeking gender-affirming medical care for their transgender youth.

“PFLAG families in Texas gained further protection today when the court reaffirmed that the Attorney General can’t two-step around the law with an outrageous demand for private information,” said Brian K. Bond, CEO of PFLAG National. “PFLAG National will continue to fight to protect our families, because trans youth and their loved ones deserve better, and loving your LGBTQ+ kid is always the right thing to do.”

Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the ACLU, Transgender Law Center and Arnold & Porter, who earlier secured a temporary restraining order on PFLAG National’s behalf, had asked the court to issue an injunction blocking the attorney general’s investigative demands while the legal advocates pursue their challenge in court. The court agreed and issued the order upon completion of the hearing.

“PFLAG National has consistently protected Texas families with transgender youth in the face of the state’s persecution,” said Chloe Kempf, attorney with the ACLU of Texas. “This court ruling is a critical step in allowing PFLAG National and its members to join together and advocate for each other, free from the threat of the attorney general’s retaliation and intimidation.

But we know that this isn’t over,” Kemp said, “and Texans of all races, genders, and backgrounds must be able to continue to engage in civil society to advocate for their safety, equality, and constitutional rights.”

Elizabeth Gill (she/her), staff attorney for the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project, said, “We’re so thankful the court saw through this transparent abuse of power by the Office of the Attorney General. The directives sent to PFLAG are baseless intimidation tactics, clearly aimed at silencing protected speech and preventing the organization from advocating on behalf of families with transgender youth. We remain committed to ensuring the right of PFLAG and its Texas membership remain protected.”

Karen Loewy, senior counsel and director of constitutional law practice at Lambda Legal, added, “While the current TRO protected PFLAG National and its Texas member families, the threat from the Attorney General’s outrageous demands continued to loom.

“The court appreciated the burden that the threat of the Attorney General’s demands imposed on PFLAG National and its Texas members and quite properly concluded they warranted protection as we pursue our challenge in court. We applaud the court’s decision.” Loewy said. “Texas families need to know they can continue to support their transgender children without fear of retaliation.”

Lynly Egyes (she/her), legal director at Transgender Law Center, said, “Transgender Law Center celebrates alongside our partners and PFLAG families who can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their privacy and constitutional rights remain protected in the state of Texas. PFLAG, and the loving families who are the heart of that great organization, know that all young people deserve the freedom to grow and thrive.”

PFLAG National received civil demands from the Attorney General’s Office on Feb. 9 to turn over documents, communications and information related to PFLAG National and the organization’s work helping families in Texas with transgender adolescents.

PFLAG National is a plaintiff in two lawsuits filed against restrictions on gender-affirming medical care for adolescents in Texas: one lawsuit Loe v. Texas, challenging S.B. 14, the state’s ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, and PFLAG v. Abbott, challenging the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services’ rule mandating investigations of parents who work with medical professionals to provide their adolescent transgender children with medically necessary healthcare.

Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the ACLU, Transgender Law Center, and the law firm Arnold & Porter represent PFLAG, Inc. in this newly filed case.

You can find the temporary injunction here.

For background on these cases and more information, visit the FAQ here.

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources or support, please visit:

Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT)

Trans Lifeline or call (877) 565-8860

Trevor Project or call 866-488-7386

— Tammye Nash