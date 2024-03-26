Black Tie Dinner officials announced today (Tuesday, March 26) that the organization it has selected 20 non-profit organizations as local beneficiaries for the 43rd annual dinner, scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Sheraton Dallas hotel. Officials said this year’s selection process was one of the most competitive in Black Tie Dinner history, noting that this is the first time since 2005 the maximum number of beneficiaries possible was selected.

Black Tie Dinner Senior Co-Chair Dustin Vyers said, “I am proud of the outreach the Black Tie Dinner board has done to further diversify the organizations we support. We had 35 deserving applicants for our 2024 giving season and up to 20 spots available.”

This year, according to a press release announcing the beneficiaries, the board of directors chose three local beneficiaries that provide services and support specific to the transgender community, highlighting Black Tie’s ongoing commitment to reflect the diversity of the entire LGBTQ+ community.

“We have a notable increase in trans-focused beneficiaries which marks a significant step forward as we embrace the opportunity to make a lasting impact and pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future for all, especially in North Texas,” said Black Tie Dinner Junior Co-Chair Liliana Villarreal.

Black Tie Dinner’s 2024 Beneficiaries are:

AIDS Services of Dallas

Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star

Cathedral of Hope United Church of Christ

Celebration Community Church

Dallas Hope Charities

Equality Texas Foundation

Finn’s Place

Galileo Church (Project: North Texas TRANSportation Network)

Grant Halliburton Foundation

HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness

Legacy Cares

Northaven United Methodist Church

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas

Pride Frisco

Resource Center

Synergy Wesley Foundation

Transgender Education Network of Texas

Transition Resource Action Center

Turtle Creek Chorale

Uptown Players

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Black Tie Dinner officially kicks off its 2024 season May 9 with Dessert B4 Dinner at The Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. in Dallas. The cochairs and board members said to expect “exciting announcements about this year’s Dinner” at the kickoff event.

Tickets for Dessert B4 Dinner are available now at BlackTie.org/kickoff.

Over the last 43 years, Black Tie Dinner has distributed more than $30 million to LGBTQ+ supportive organizations through premier events in partnership with the community. In 2023, Black Tie distributed a record $1.73 million to its beneficiaries.

— Tammye Nash