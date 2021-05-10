As the U.S. — and the world — continue to battle COVID-19, Dallas Pride organizers have scaled down in-person events this year (last year’s Pride was completely virtual), as we have already reported. But there will be in-person events — two nights of performances on stage at The Band Shell in Fair Park.

But, organizers announced today (Monday, May 10), Pride vendors remain virtual-only this year.

“As a result of smaller footprint for Dallas Pride 2021, there will not be opportunities for in-person vendors,” organizers said. “But we will be offering vendor opportunities in our Virtual Marketplace, [and] we are now accepting vendors for the Virtual Marketplace.”

Check out the vendor information page here for more information.

And remember that tickets for both the Friday and Saturday might performances, June 4-5, are available only in advance. Get yours online today.

— Tammye Nash