Tickets are on sale as of 10 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, April 28) for Dallas Pride 2021, two nights of outdoor, in-person variety shows that will “raise awareness and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community,” organizers announced today.

Both nights will take place at the Band Shell in Fair Park and will feature an array of talent from North Texas. The shows will also be streamed online at DallasPride.org.

“This pandemic has taught us we have to do things a little differently than we would normally do,” said Jaron Turnbow, executive director of Dallas Pride. “And while we are not having a Pride parade — nor are we having a festival — this year, these shows will allow us to be back out together to celebrate with our friends and allies.”

The celebration begins Friday, June 4, Marsha Dimes hosting a show featuring performances by Uptown Players, Jada Pinkett Fox, IDT Band, Raquel Blake, The Roommates, Daphne Rio, Bleach and other local artists.

Marsha Dimes hosts again on Saturday, June 5, when the show will feature the cast of the Rose Room, The Fly Queens, Sisters-in-Action, Sister Helen Holy, The FlannelTones (an ensemble from the Turtle Creek Chorale), Anton Shaw, Niecee X, Kameron Ross and others. Local drag legend and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kennedy Davenport will perform.

“This year, we wanted to celebrate our community and showcase the amazing talent that we have right here,” Marsha Dimes explained.

Gates open at 7 p.m., and show time is 8 p.m. on both nights Those attending virtually may log on to the livestream at DallasPride.org starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can only be purchased in advance, and are available online here. In addition to the outdoor, in-person experiences, the events also will be streamed online for those who feel more comfortable watching from home. Streaming is complimentary and available via DallasPride.org.

Ticket prices for both nights are: $15 for upper level, $20 for mid level, $25 for lower level and $35 for the VIP floor ticket.

Two-day tickets as well, starting at $25 for upper level, $35 for mid level, $45 for lower level and $65 for the VIP floor tickets.

There is no assigned seating; all tickets are general admission within the respective seating levels. The event will operate at a reduced capacity for the Band Shell, allowing groups to determine their own seating and spacing.

VIP tickets include floor seating and the opportunity to get up close with host Marsha Dimes and other entertainers, as well as enjoy dedicated lines for the food and drink stations closest to the VIP seats.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on-site. Cash and credit will be accepted, and contactless payment will be available. No outside food or beverage will be allowed into the event.

Dallas Pride will follow the health and safety rules mandated by Fair Park. All attendees will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth except when eating or drinking. Social distancing will be enforced in lines for food and drink. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.

Parking at Fair Park will be available at Gate 5 for $10. Attendees may also take the DART Rail green line.

Dallas Pride 2021 is sponsored by Dallas Voice, Premier Transportation, Prism Health North Texas, CW33, and by iHeart Radio stations 106.1 KISS FM, Star 102.1 and 102.9 NOW. Dallas Pride is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening, supporting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community by creating events and initiatives that foster connections between members of the community, its allies and its supporters. Follow @DallasPride on Facebook, @DallasPrideOfficial on Instagram, @DallasPrideOrg on Twitter, or via the organization’s website, www.DallasPride.org, for all the tea.