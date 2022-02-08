Dallas Police Department presents Inspire Autonomy, a transgender self-defense class. All are welcome.

The first of a three-part series of classes will be held Friday, Feb. 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Forest Audelia Boxing Gym, 9759 Forest Lane. Class size is limited.

All participants are requested to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth

Please bring a water bottle with water to stay hydrated during the class

Participants should wear athletic/fitness attire , including closed toe athletic shoes

All participants must register for the event

Please arrive 15 minutes early to complete required participation waivers

For more information, call the Dallas Police Office of Community Affairs at 214-422-4030 or contact LGBT Police liaison Megan Thomas. To register click here.

— David Taffet