Dallas Police Department presents Inspire Autonomy, a transgender self-defense class. All are welcome.
The first of a three-part series of classes will be held Friday, Feb. 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Forest Audelia Boxing Gym, 9759 Forest Lane. Class size is limited.
- All participants are requested to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth
- Please bring a water bottle with water to stay hydrated during the class
- Participants should wear athletic/fitness attire , including closed toe athletic shoes
- All participants must register for the event
- Please arrive 15 minutes early to complete required participation waivers
For more information, call the Dallas Police Office of Community Affairs at 214-422-4030 or contact LGBT Police liaison Megan Thomas. To register click here.
— David Taffet