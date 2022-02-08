Nicknamed the Gay Super Bowl, the Academy Award nominations were announced for the 94th annual Oscars which will be televised on March 27. The nominees were announced Tuesday morning by Tracie Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan (hey, gurl!) As usual, there were lots of snubs and surprises within several of the categories, most notably the acting categories. But without further ado, here are the nominees for this year.

Best picture: Belfast; CODA; Don’t Look Up; Drive My Car; Dune; King Richard; Licorice Pizza; Nightmare Alley; The Power of the Dog; West Side Story.

Best actress: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter; Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers; Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos; Kristen Stewart, Spencer.

Best actor: Will Smith, King Richard; Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth; Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog; Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza; Kenneth Branagh, Belfast; Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog; Steven Spielberg, West Side Story; Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car.

Original screenplay: Licorice Pizza; Belfast; Don’t Look Up; King Richard; The Worst Person in the World.

Adapted screenplay: The Power of the Dog; The Lost Daughter; CODA; Dune; Drive My Car.

Best supporting actor: Ciarán Hinds, Belfast; Troy Kotsur, CODA; Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog; Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog; J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos.

Best supporting actress: Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter; Ariana DeBose, West Side Story; Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog; Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard; Judi Dench, Belfast.

Documentary feature: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised); Flee; Attica; Ascension; Writing With Fire.

Documentary (short): Audible; Lead Me Home; The Queen of Basketball; Three Songs for Benazir; When We Were Bullies.

Best animated feature: Encanto; Flee; Luca; The Mitchells vs. the Machines; Raya and the Last Dragon.

Best animated short film: Affairs of the Art; Bestia; Boxballet; Robin Robin; The Windshield Wiper.

Best international film: Drive My Car, Japan; Flee, Denmark; The Hand of God, Italy; The Worst Person in the World, Norway; Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan.

Music (original score): Don’t Look Up; Dune; Encanto; Parallel Mothers; The Power of the Dog.

Original song: “Be Alive” from O, music and lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda; “Down to Joy” from Belfast, music and lyric by Van Morrison; “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell; “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, music and lyric by Diane Warren.

Live action short: Ala Kachuu – Take and Run; The Dress; The Long Goodbye; On My Mind; Please Hold.

Cinematography: Dune; Nightmare Alley; The Power of the Dog; The Tragedy of Macbeth; West Side Story.

Costume design: Cruella; Cyrano; Dune; Nightmare Alley; West Side Story.

Film editing: Don’t Look Up; Dune; King Richard; tick, tick … BOOM!; The Power of the Dog.

Makeup and hairstyling: Coming 2 America; Cruella; Dune; The Eyes of Tammy Faye; House of Gucci.

Production design: Dune; Nightmare Alley; The Power of the Dog; The Tragedy of Macbeth; West Side Story.

Sound: Belfast; Dune; No Time to Die; The Power of the Dog; West Side Story.

Visual Effects: Dune; Free Guy; No Time to Die; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; Spider-Man: No Way Home.

– Rich Lopez