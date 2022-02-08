“You can’t stay in the closet when the floor gives way.”

That’s the tagline for Brian Kennedy’s new podcast, “Falling Out,” the first episode of which is set to drop Feb. 19.

Four years ago, Kennedy made a mistake that had a huge — and lasting — impact on his life, causing him to lose friends, his beloved and very successful career and almost his own life. But instead of staying down among the shattered remnants of his old life Kennedy decided to rebuild, setting out on a new life in a new career as a trauma-informed affirmative therapist, and using his own experiences to connect with and help his LGBTQ clients.

In the “Falling Out,” podcast, Kennedy and his cohost Coolman Charles will talk with different guests each week to talk about all the different kinds of “falling out” that LGBTQ people can go through and how to navigate safely through it all. Check out the video below for more about the podcast.

You can find the weekly podcast here on DallasVoice.com beginning Feb. 19 and each Thursday thereafter, and you can follow Kennedy and the podcast on Instagram @FallingOutLGBTQpod.

— Tammye Nash