The Dallas Police Department is hiring 911 call operators.

My experience with the 911 call center is that it’s staffed by some of the most caring people in Dallas — once I got through. And that’s the problem again right now.

When this round of hiring began, 61 positions were open. Most of those positions have been filled. But there remain a number of openings and DPD is looking for caring people in the LGBTQ community to fill some of them.

It takes a special person to handle this high pressure job while remaining cool on the line. But the reward? Saving lives. And that’s the reason DPD asked that I make a special appeal to the LGBT community.

Apply here and then head to DPD headquarters at 1400 Botham Jean Blvd. anytime Saturday, Aug. 14, and speak to someone in person.

— David Taffet