Stephen Thompson of Richardson, who was active in the North Texas LGBTQ community, has become the first person in Dallas County and the third in North Texas to die of COVID-19. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told reporters Thompson in his 60s and did not have a high-risk chronic health condition.

Jenkins did not publicly identify Thompson, but friends have confirmed his death on social media.

Dallas Red Foundation said in a Facebook post, “It is with a heavy heart that we share our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Stephen Thompson, who recently passed away due to COVID-19. Stephen, always modeling a youthful smile, was a true friend of Dallas Red Foundation for many years and is already greatly missed.”

Jay Maggio, who also announced Thompson’s death via Facebook, wrote, “Our world will be changed without this wonderful man [whose] kind heart, great smile, and generous spirit will no longer be with us.”

— Tammye Nash