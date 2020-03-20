Bars? Closed. Gyms, dine-in restaurants, theaters? Closed, closed, closed. NorthPark Center? Closed. Comic book and game stores?

Well, hold on a sec.

Richard Neal, who for 20 years has run Zeus Comics and Collectibles, is still up and running… at least until some authority says he can’t be. So his his next-door neighbor, Common Grounds Games (although gay-owned). Although limited to a maximum of 10 folks in the store at any given time, you can still shop at both Inwood Road storefronts, and stock up on games, comic books, graphic novels — anything to keep your mind occupied. And supporting any businesses during this difficult time means a lot.

Don’t feel like getting out personally? Well, $5 gets your delivery within a 10 mile radius … from both stores.

Wow… there really are superheroes.

— Arnold Wayne Jones