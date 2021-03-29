Dallas Hope Charities recently hired Brandon Lopez as its new Meals of Hope coordinator. He’s in need of volunteers for three shifts:

Tuesdays 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you would like to help in the kitchen, Meals of Hope will get your food handling license for you. Lopez also needs drivers to assist in passing out prepared meals to those in need. Please contact Lopez at blopez@dallashopecharities.org or Natalie, Dallas Hope Charities executive assistant, at nmiller@dallashopecharities.org with your availability.

— David Taffet