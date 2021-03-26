The Gay Agenda

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. A secure Zoom Room opens at 11:30 a.m. for people to join and chat. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.

• Every Tuesday: Totally Tuesdays

A night of totally fetch throwbacks hosted by Marissa Kage. Masks required. 11 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Lee Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

MARCH

• Now through July 10: Lonesome Dove: Photos by Bill Wittliff

Lonesome Dove — Larry McMurtry’s epic novel of two aging Texas Rangers who drive a herd of stolen cattle 2,500 miles from the Rio Grande to Montana to found the first ranch there — truly captured public imagination. The Lonesome Dove Miniseries, which first aired on CBS in 1989, lassoed an even wider audience. Capturing the sweeping visual imagery of the original miniseries, the Lonesome Dove exhibition presents classic images taken during filming by Bill Wittliff, renowned photographer, writer, and executive producer of Lonesome Dove. The images, however, are worlds apart from ordinary production stills, depicting an extraordinary union of art, literature, and history. Dupree Lobby, Irving Arts Center, 3333 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving.

• Now through April 30: Visages: Recent Portraits by Francisco Benitez

Visages: Recent Portraits by Francisco Benitez span works from 2013 to the present and reflect a variety of his series’ and show off his wide range of artistic techniques. Typically working in oil Francisco, has worked back into an old technique of using encaustics which is a mix of heated beeswax and colored pigments which has been used since before the ancient Egyptians. Maestri Gallery, 401 Exposition St. Hours and info at MaestriGallery.com.

LGBTQ market. Keynote speakers, discussion panels and performances. Tickets at UnleashedLGBTQ.com.

• March 27: 2022 GSWS Cornhole fundraiser

The 2022 Dallas Gay Softball World Series committee is raising money with the Cornhole Fundraiser sponsored by Sin City Classic at noon at TMC’s expanded outdoor patio.

• March 27: TAG game night

Tyler Area Gays Game Night resumes on the last Saturday of every month beginning March 27 at 6 p.m. in the renovated Genocov Room in the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Building, 315 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler.

If you would like to bring a dish or side to pass, please click https://sable.godaddy.com/c/261137?id=6569.368.1.9e690782822b3f40934a03255f5c4c19 to sign up.

• March 26-27: Together We Dance

Avant Chamber Ballet outdoor performance with Bruce Wood Dance and Dallas Black Dance Theatre at 8 p.m. at Annette Strauss Square, 2403 Flora St. $30 general lawn seating. $50 table seating. ATTPAC.org.

• March 27-May 2: Fort Worth Lynching Tour: Honoring the Memory of Mr. Fred Rouse

DNAworks presents a bike and car tour to the sites associated with the lynching of Mr. Fred Rouse on Dec. 11, 1921. The tour is accompanied by a downloadable, augmented reality app that can be used in each of the five sites to better understand the story of Rouse’s murder at the hands of a white mob. Tickets at Eventbrite.com. The two hour tour begins at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

• March 27: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Postponed until June 30.

• March 27: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

DSGA, the LGBTA golf organization begins its 24th season at 10 a.m. at Cedar Crest, 1800 Southerland Ave. $60 includes golf, cart, range balls and prizes. Information at DSGADallas.org or communications@dsgadallas.org.

• March 27: Jeff Parrott

Opening reception for Jeff Parrott’s Arcadian Kaleidoscopic Propagation exhibition from noon-5 p.m. at Ro2 Art Downtown, 110 N. Akard St. Exhibit runs through May 1.

• March 30-April 18: Art Heist

A true crime walking theater experience. Outdoors and socially distanced. Help solve this real life mystery. Sammons Park, 2403 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• March 30: Virtual LGBT Community Forum

Sister Helen Holy facilitates a community forum sponsored by the Coalition for Aging LGBT for those 50 and older. RSVP at CFA.LGBT.

• March 30: LGBTQ Family Building

The LGBT Chamber of Commerce presents a virtual seminar with Dr. Dorette Noorhasan, the medical director and co-founder of CCRM Dallas-Fort Worth, board certified in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. From 6-7:30 p.m. Register at https://northtexasglbtchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/7492

APRIL

• April 1-30: Bryan’s House Virtual Raffle

Win a luxury trip, fine jewelry and more. Information at BryansHouse.org/raffle.

• Through April 3: She’s Got the Look

A celebration of 1980s fashion. The free exhibit is curated by fashion expert Ken Weber and includes dozens of looks from Dynasty, Charlie’s Angels and more. Tuesday-Sunday at Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway on Level I next to Sephora.

• April 3: The Other Felix

Echo Theater celebrates its 23rd anniversary with a fundraiser and presents a screening of The Other Felix by Reina Hardy produced in partnership with Shakespeare Dallas at 7:30 p.m. at Bath House Cultural Center Outdoor Lakeshore Patio. $25. EchoTheatre.org.

• April 3: Easter in Victory Park

Find the free event located on the lawn just outside the Sweet Tooth Hotel with whimsical floral installations, live music, libations, a hair braid bar, a lush picnic area and more, including an Easter Egg Hunt featuring gift card prizes to redeem throughout Victory Park from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. VictoryPark.com.

• April 4: Easter

• April 7-21: The Brannen & Red Show

Sammons Center for the Arts presents a virtual concert featuring Brannen Temple on drums and Red Young on organ. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are presented as 48-hour rentals on Vimeo. $10. Members free. SammonsArtCenter.org.

• April 8: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• April 8-11: Bonfire Dallas

Black Pride for Her Weekend. Exotic dancers, celebrity guests, local/national emcees and hosts. Venues include Canvas Hotel, Pink Lounge, Chocolate Lounge, Murphy’s and more. Earlybird tickets available through March 30 at Eventbrite.com.

• April 10: Queer Reads

Join the Dallas Public Library online to discuss The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller. Register at https://dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-3

• April 13: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for LGBTQ people who have lost a spouse meets virtually 6:30-8 p.m. For Zoom room, contact raymond.sablack@gmail.com.

• Through April 15: LGBTQIA+ Grief Care

Community Healthcare of Texas Grief Care Services presents and LGBTQ support group for families and friends runs online six Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. To register, call 800-958-5014 or email griefcare@chot.org.

• April 15-25: Always … Patsy Cline

Always…Patsy Cline stars Jolie Holliday as Patsy Cline. Based on the true story of Patsy’s friendship with her most devoted fan, Louise Seger, and chronicles the friendship which began when the two met at the Esquire Ballroom outside Houston. Casa Mañana, 3101 W Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Tickets start at $65 at CasaManana.org.

• April 24: Forgotten Space: Celebrating the Grateful Dead

Forgotten Space is a Texas-based Grateful Dead tribute band comprised of six diverse musicians with a deep understanding and respect for the rich and varied Grateful Dead songbook. Strauss Square

2389 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• April 27: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org

• April 27: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for LGBTQ people who have lost a spouse meets virtually 6:30-8 p.m. For Zoom room, contact raymond.sablack@gmail.com.

MAY

• May 1: Toast to Life

Annual fundraiser for Resource Center. Venetian Carnival is the theme hosted by Steve Kemble. DJ Blake Ward. Free virtual event.

• May 5-19: Texas Gypsies

Sammons Center for the Arts presents a virtual concert featuring Steve Curry on guitar and vocals, Tony Baker, Brian Sandridge, Joe Perez, Andrew Griffith and Travis Udall . Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are presented as 48-hour rentals on Vimeo. $10. Members free. SammonsArtCenter.org.

• May 6-8: Strut Your Stuff

The annual race to end animal cruelty is virtual this year with minimal contact swag bag pick-ups taking place the weekend of the event from noon-2 p.m. at Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive. Register and form a team at GoStrut.org.

• May 8: Queer Reads

Join the Dallas Public Library online to discuss Semi Queer by Anne Balay. Register at https://dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-4

• May 13: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Through May 16: Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again

Thirty-year retrospective of artist Shirin Neshat’s work runs through May 16 at The Modern, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. TheModern.org.

• Through May 17: Cufflink Art group show

Group show in a variety of mediums includes meticulous graphite drawings by Marshall Harris, subliminal compositions through oil on canvas by Linda Shobe, personal storytelling via collage by Dwight Owsley, intimate close-up portraits from the perspective of Nathan Madrid, dark yet mischievous concrete sculptures by Ross Bonfanti, and digitally abstract maps manipulated by Scott Anderson. Cufflink Art, Dickson-Jenkins Lofts and Plaza, 120 St. Louis Ave. Suite 149, Fort Worth. CufflinkArt.com.

• Through May 31: A Celebration of Friendship

Artist Melanie Brannan is raising funds for the AIM at Melanoma Foundation with an exhibit that explores the meaning of friendship and the potential loss of that relationship with 20 paintings that chronicle her friendship with someone struggling with a diagnosis of nodular melanoma. From noon-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday and at all public events at Messanine Gallery at the Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson.

JUNE

• June 4: MetroBall XV

Benefit for GDMAF this year features Tiffany, Jennifer Holliday, Thea Austin and Chris Chism. If you purchased tickets for 2020’s Metroball, they will be valid this year. Contact David Hearn at pianobar@aol.com. 7 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. GDMAF.org.

• June 4-5: Cinderella

Ballet North Texas presents the story of an ordinary girl experiencing one magical night, thanks to her Fairy Godmother and a pair of glass slippers featuring Prokofiev’s jubilant score. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• June 5: Bloomin Ball

Benefit for AIN. Thelma Houston performs. Cocktails, silent auction, three-course seated meal with a performance by Denise Lee, after party with drinks and dancing from 6 p.m.-midnight at Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway. AINDallas.org.

• June 5-6: Dallas Pride

• June 10: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• June 12: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• June 15-17: DEI Conference

The Texas Diversity Equity & Inclusion Conference virtually brings together LGBT Chamber member businesses and other certified businesses, DEI professionals, supplier diversity professionals, employee resource group members and more.

• June 18-20: Juneteenth Unity Weekend 2021

Hosted by Dallas Southern Pride. Free. Sheraton Suites Market Center, 2101 N. Stemmons Freeway is the host hotel. Code DSP for $89 rate. Ultimate Mega Party at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 S. Lamar St. on Saturday from 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

• Through June 20: Frida Kahlo: Five Works

Five works by Frida Kahlo from a private collection including four paintings and a drawing will be on display in the atrium on level 4 at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• June 22: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• June 30: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Tenth anniversary AIDS Walk South Dallas 5K run/walk kicks off at 8 a.m. This year’s theme “Intensifying The Fight for Health and Rights” extends the mission which is to inspire, educate and galvanize the community of South Dallas and surrounding areas to continue to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and assist those impacted. MLK Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. From $25.

JULY

• July 4: Independence Day

• July 8: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• July 10: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Through July 25: Cubism in Color: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris

First U.S. exhibit of cubist Juan Gris in 35 years with more than 40 of his paintings and collages. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 12: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Aug. 24: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 9: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Sept. 24: Awards luncheon

The LGBT Chamber’s 2021 Business & Community Excellence Awards Luncheon.

• Sept. 24: Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser perform live at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. Tickets at Prekindle.com.

• Sept. 24-26: LGBTQ Outdoorfest

LGBT Outdoors camping weekend will feature hands-on outdoors workshops and that magic community building that can only take place outdoors around a campfire. Rainbow Ranch in Groesbeck.