Five candidates for Dallas City Council District 2 gathered in Cherrywood Park on Cedar Springs Road at Hudnall on Sunday afternoon for an outdoor meet the candidates forum that was also streamed online. They campaigned pandemic-style — outdoors, masked and socially distanced. District 2 includes parts of Oak Lawn, the Cedars, downtown and Deep Ellum.

More than 50 people gathered in the park to ask the candidates questions. Others sent in questions online. Without mentioning Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano by name, four of the five candidates blamed current and past elected officials for everything from the homeless problem to development that’s destroying the neighborhood to I-345 that needs to be replaced or torn down. The fifth candidate, Jesse Moreno, spoke about his experience in local government.

District 2 incumbent, Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano, who attended, pointed out that criticizing him in the middle of his strongest precinct in percentage of the vote and number of votes might not be the best strategy.

The five candidates are Raha Assadi, Jennifer Cortez, Michael Fetzer, Jesse Moreno and Dr. Sana Syed.

Election Day is May 1. More than 60 people are running for the 14 Dallas City Council seats. With so many candidates, runoffs in June are expected for a number of seats.

— David Taffet