Dallas Comedy Club and Dallas Hope Charities (DHC) will host a night of laughs on Saturday with a lineup of LGBTQIA+ comedians in Stand-up for Hope. The night will be emceed by Queer Factor host Stefan Newman. The cast for the night includes Kim Wadsworth, Kerry Day, Kails Broussard and Crist Guzman.

This marks the second fundraiser hosted by the Deep Ellum comedy club for DHC.

“In addition to supporting a good cause, attending a comedy fundraiser can be a lot of fun,” Tamika Perry, Chief Executive Officer at DHC said in the show’s announcement. “Laughter is a powerful tool for bringing people together and helping us connect with one another. By attending a comedy show, you can enjoy a night of entertainment while making a difference in our community.”

DHC supports Dallas’ LGBTQIA+ community by providing food, shelter and services to empower LGBTQIA+ young adults experiencing homelessness..

Tickets are available here. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go toward DHC.



–Rich Lopez