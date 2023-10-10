It was, according to Dallas Voice archives, in April 1991 that John “Spanke” Studer decided to throw himself a birthday party, but rather than his guests bringing gifts for him, he asked that they bring toilet paper and other such necessities for residents at AIDS Services of Dallas.

Over the years, Spanke’s annual “TP Party” brought in thousands of dollars’ worth of such donations. When he passed away in October of 2011, rather than letting his treasured tradition end, Spanke’s friends took up the torch, holding the TP Party each April to honor his birthday and again in October to remember his passing.

The tradition continues this Saturday, Oct. 14, but with a twist: The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser Ave., hosts Spanke’s October TP Party and First-Ever Casserole Contest from 1-5 p.m. (Set up starts at 12:30 p.m.)

Head on over and take your donations or order from the Amazon Wish List and send the donations directly to:

AIDS Services of Dallas

400 S. Zang Blvd., Ste. 210

Dallas, Texas 75208

Attention: D. Mask

Better yet: Do both!

Here’s the wish list:

Lotion

Shampoo

Bath Soap

Deodorant

Conditioner

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Black Hair Products

Towels / Washcloths

Feminine Hygiene Products

Q-Tips

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Cotton Balls

Facial Tissue

Laundry Detergent

Razors / Shaving Cream

Toothbrushes / Toothpaste

— Tammye Nash