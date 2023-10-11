At today’s (Oct. 11) Dallas City Council meeting, Mayor Eric Johnson presented a resolution condemning Hamas violence against Israel. Councilman Chad West sent the following letter to clarify his yes vote and to reassure Palestinian residents of Dallas that they are a welcomed and cherished part of our community.

— David Taffet

CHAD WEST’S STATEMENT ON RESOLUTION CONDEMNING HAMAS FOR THE ATTACK ON ISRAEL (10/11/2023)

I want to thank Mayor Johnson for bringing this resolution to the council. It is important for the world to see the United States from our federal government to our municipal governments stand with liberal democracies like Israel and against terrorism like Hamas around the world. To my colleagues Jaynie Schultz and Cara Mendelsohn, I think the entire council owes you our gratitude and stands with your efforts to support Dallas’ Jewish and Israeli immigrant communities. I will be supporting this resolution, but I want to make sure to state for the record to Dallas’ Palestinian community that this resolution is not against you. You came to Dallas to find peace and economic opportunity. Dallasites of all backgrounds should continue to value you as neighbors and business leaders and remember that you bear no fault for Hamas’ atrocities half a world away. Please remember that taking actions against Israeli, Palestinian, Jewish, or Muslim homes, businesses, or places of worship is a hate crime and our city will not tolerate such lowly actions.

As a combat veteran myself, I know what these types of wars create: a humanitarian crisis. I would ask that after we approve this resolution, the city manager’s office reach out to the Department of Health of Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement to find opportunities for Dallas to welcome refugees – Israeli, Palestinian, Jewish, Muslim, and Christian – to our city. For what is the point of working towards a safe and economically vibrant city if we can’t share it with those most in need.