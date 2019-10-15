City of Dallas employee resource groups celebrated National Coming Out Day with pizza and panel discussion in the lobby of Dallas City Hall on Friday, Oct. 11.

Jayla Wilkerson, a Dallas city attorney, moderated the panel of five city employees who told their coming out stories. She began by telling the history and importance of NCOD. Then panelists Assistant City Manager Joey Zapata, HR Intern Larry Guillen, LGBT Employee Association President Felix Arrieta, Past President Brian Price and Wilkerson answered questions from the audience.

Wilkerson said National Coming Out Day came from Harvey Milk’s idea of coming out and telling your story. She said the date is the anniversary of the first March on Washington for LGBT equal rights.

— David Taffet