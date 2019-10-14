According to Cinderella, “A dream is a wish your heart makes.” And at least one of our heart’s wishes is coming true! Billy Porter has confirmed that he will be playing the Fairy Godmother in the upcoming movie version of Cinderella.

Porter — who won a Tony for his turn as the original Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway and, most recently, an Emmy for his work as Pray Tell in the FX series Pose — will be appearing at the DFW Black Tie Dinner on Nov. 2 at the Sheraton Dallas hotel. He confirmed that he will be in the new Sony version of Cinderella during a Q&A session last Saturday, Oct. 12, at the New Yorker Festival, according to Deadline.

Camila Cabello — the singer famous for “Havana” and “Senorita” will play Cinderella in the movie, set to start filming in London next February. Idina Menzel — who was recently announced as the special guest performer for “Rhapsody,” Turtle Creek Chorale’s 40th anniversary gala next Feb. 22 — has been rumored to be set to play Cinderella’s evil stepmother.