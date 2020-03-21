The first of two COVID-19 testing sites set to open in Dallas opens today (Saturday, March 21) at 2500 Victory Plaza at 8 a.m. The site will operate daily until 8 p.m.

Criteria for testing sites is as followed:

Must be 65+ years-old; or

Must be a first responder; or

Must be a healthcare worker; or

Must be a DART driver; AND

Must show a temperature of 99.6 or higher.

Anyone not meeting the criteria above will not be tested.

The second location, at 9191 S Polk St., will open at 8 a.m., Sunday, March 22, and will follow the same guidelines.