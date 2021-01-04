Dallas and Tarrant counties have opened websites for medical workers, people 65 and older and those with pre-existing conditions like heart disease or diabetes to register to get a vaccine to protect against COVID-19. Doses of the vaccine are generally not currently available.

In a statement, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said we have no more vaccine available in Dallas County, but expect more to be delivered soon. He said Dallas still has people in the first group — medical workers — who need to be vaccinated.

Go to your county website to register and you will generally be contacted by email within 48 hours.

For Dallas County, go here to register if you fall into categories 1A (medical workers) or 1B (those 65+ or with pre-existing conditions.

For Tarrant County, go here to register to receive a vaccine

For Collin County information and signup, go here. As of this writing, all Collin County doses have been allocated. According to the site, some healthcare workers in Collin County are still unable to get vaccinated.

Additional information is available on Walgreen’s and CVS websites. Walgreen’s recommends going to your county website for vaccine availability, but both will eventually be administering COVID-19 vaccines.

— David Taffet