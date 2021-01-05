The owners of the 1851 Club on Division Street in Arlington announced tonight via social media that the bar is closing after more than 20 years, due to the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For so many years, the 1851 Club has been our home away from home. A place where we can all feel accepted, be ourselves and feel safe. True “families were made here. Secrets were kept; loves were lost; true LIVES were found. Amazing parties! Heartfelt talks, life celebrations and crying embraces. This bar has been the place for all of us. Truly … ALL of us. We regret to announce that the 1851 Club will no longer be able to fare the times of this pandemic.”

The statement went on to explain that “The help out there does not apply to our business,” and that owners and management had “exhausted any and every route to try to save our home. It just can’t be done anymore. There comes a time when we just have to face the truth and close the door.”

The statement concludes, “They say everything happens for a reason … we can’t find that reason right now, but hopefully we will find it one day some were over the rainbow … Signing out. It’s been a good run.”

— Tammye Nash