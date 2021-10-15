There was an error in the date for The Miss Gay Texas State pageant system’s fundraiser this weekend in the Oct. 15 print issue of Dallas Voice. The event will take place SUNDAY, OCT. 17, not Saturday, Oct. 16.

Find all the correct information below:

Linze Serrell and the Miss Gay Texas State pageant system present “A Little County, A Lot of Rock-N-Roll,” at 12:30 p.m. at Six Springs Tavern, 147 N. Plano Road in Richardson.

Doors open at noon, and there is no cover.

The show will feature Linze Serrell, Korina Duvalle, Miss Gay Texas State Sienna Silver, Miss Gay Texas State Carmella Dubuque, Prince of North Texas Pride Marcus David, Princess of North Texas Pride Princess Dahlia VonHexx and Queen of North Texas Pride Toni Faye Alexander.

All proceeds benefit the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund and the Miss Gay Texas State pageant system, which each year returns a portion of its proceeds at the end of the pageant year to its chosen beneficiaries.

— Tammye Nash