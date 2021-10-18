Whatever happened to the statue that was removed from Turtle Creek Park after several attempts to lift it off its plinth failed? It recently turned up on a golf course in West Texas.

The statue of Robert E. Lee that was removed from what is now called Turtle Creek Park in 2017 stands in Lajitas Golf Resort, located between Big Bend National Park and Big Bend State Park on the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the New York Daily News.

The closest city is Terlingua, population 110 with no black residents.

The city of Dallas auctioned off the statue and was purchased by Kelcy Warren, CEO of Energy Transfer Partners. Warren is best known for funding the building of the deck park over Woodall Rodgers Freeway and had it named after his son Klyde to piss of his ex-wife.

The formerly Oak Lawn-based company receives a 20 on HRC’s Corporate Equality Index.

Warren told the Houston Chronicle he purchased the statue to preserve “a fabulous piece of art.” The statue was commissioned by the city and dedicated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1936.

He donated the statute to the West Texas golf course in 2019.

Miss the statue and want to visit? Resort Air Services offers non-stop flights to Lajitas Golf Resort from Dallas Love Field.

— David Taffet