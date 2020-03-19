40 Republicans including six from Texas voted against the Coronavirus Relief Bill in the House of Representatives. Eight voted against it in the Senate. Both Texas senators voted for the bill.

The bill provides paid sick leave, family leave, enhanced unemployment benefits, food aid and Medicaid money. Trump signed the measure into law on Wednesday evening.

Texas House members voting against were Louie Gohmert, Lance Gooden, Randy Weber, Chip Roy,

Michael Cloud and Brian Babin.

In the Senate, voting against relief were Blackburn (R-TN), Inhofe (R-OK), Johnson (R-WI), Lee (R-UT), Paul (R-KY), Sasse (R-NE), Scott (R-SC) and Lankford (R-OK). Sasse and Inhofe are up for re-election.

In local news:

• The Dallas City Council voted to extend Mayor Eric Johnson’s disaster declaration through April 29. The declaration was set to expire on April 8.

• Dallas County restricted gatherings of people to no more than 10.

• Tarrant County prohibited restaurants from dine-in service, but will allow take-out and delivery. Gyms, theaters and bars are closed. Retail stores are limited to 50 percent of their capacity up to 125 people.

— David Taffet