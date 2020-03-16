As we begin a new week, we are creating a new post where will keep track of breaking news, updates and cancellations related to the ongoing novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

(Novel coronavirus is the name for the virus itself; COVID-19 is the name of the disease the virus causes).

TELECONFERENCE ON COVID-19

Texas state Rep. Chris Turner will host a Tele-Town Hall tonight (Monday, March 16), at 6 p.m. to update residents of House District 101 on the most recent local developments related to COVID-19. Tarrant County Commissioner Devan Allen, Tarrant County Public Health Department Director Dr. Vinny Taneja, representatives from the cities of Arlington and Grand Prairie and the Arlington and Mansfield school districts are expected to participate.

Turner said, “We will take questions prior to the call via my Facebook page and Twitter. For Twitter, please use the hashtag #TX101TownHall so that we see your questions. You may also email questions to chris.turner@house.texas.gov.”

To participate in the call, dial 817-380-8161 at 6 p.m.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/239479320551426/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChrisGTurner

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, joined by local public health officials, will conduct a Telephone Town Hall Tuesday, March 17, from 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., to address concerns about the coronavirus and its impact on District 30.

To participate, call toll-free 855-286-0280.

SCARBOROUGH RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL POSTPONES SEASON

Officials with Scarborough Renaissance Festival announced this afternoon that the festival’s 2020 season is being postponed, and will now start May 2, running a reduced schedule of six weekends through Sunday, June 7. This will include Memorial Day Monday, May 25, 2020.

There may also be adjustments made to the festival’s themed weekends and special events as well as the entertainment schedules & artisans’ line-up forthcoming. They will share more information as it becomes available.

Tickets purchased for Scarborough Renaissance Festival are not date specific and so will be valid any day of the adjusted season. Tickets purchased for daily beer and wine tasting events can be transferred to other dates within the adjusted schedule. Anyone who has purchased those tickets can contact the festival for details.

Tickets purchased for the Mother’s Day Brunch will be honored, as that event date has not changed. Tickets purchased for the Royal Ale Festival will be honored on the rescheduled date for that event ,which is yet to be determined.

For more information visit SRFestival.com or SRFestival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

OAK CLIFF CHAMBER CANCELS MEETING

The Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Economic Development Committee Meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 17.

STUDIO MOVIE GRILL LIMITING SEATING TO ENHANCE SOCIAL DISTANCING

Studio Movie Grill is immediately further reducing seating capacity nationwide and offering Guest First Seating, 10 feet apart to a maximum of 50 seats in all its theaters. “The SMG team is vigilantly monitoring and activating quickly ALL Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) recommendations and will continue to reduce seating capacity nationwide and honor social distancing guidelines limiting the number of tickets sold in any auditorium.”

LOUISIANA OFFICIALS ORDER CASINOS TO CLOSE

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board, as of today (Monday, March 16), has ordered the temporary closure of all casinos in the state of Louisiana as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

A NOTE FROM TEXAS COMPTROLLER GLEN HEGAR

“At the Comptroller’s office, the health and well-being of our taxpayers, employees and communities is our top priority. We understand the concern and uncertainty you may be experiencing surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and are committed to being responsive to the needs of our taxpayers as the situation evolves.

We strongly encourage you to use our online tools, tutorials and other resources for tax services and establish 24/7 account access at comptroller.texas.gov/webfile.

You can access your webfile account anytime and submit your sales tax reports, make payments, change your on-file mailing address, close a business location and more. It’s easier and faster (in most cases) to manage your Webfile account digitally, especially given call wait times may be longer than usual.

To see what other services we offer online, check out our Virtual Field Office.

UPDATES FROM LEGACY COUNSELING

Legacy Counseling Center/Hope Founders cottage is “enacting TeleHealth services with the use of an online platform to ensure our clients are receiving our much-needed programming in a safe and virtual setting. Those at our Founders Cottage are wearing medical-grade masks and disinfecting all surfaces in a routine manner to ensure our critically ill clients are safe. As an additional safety precaution, our front office staff will be checking the temperature of all who enter our facility.

“Legacy staff have been instructed to minimize their presence in the office and to work remotely as much as possible to reduce the risk of exposure. For those staff who must be in the office, we are enacting social distancing (e.g., remaining a minimum of 4-6 feet away from anyone they may come into contact with).

Unfortunately, all Legacy events will be postponed until further notice, including but not limited to our annual Grace Project Conference.

MISS GAY USofA POSTPONED

Pageant organizer Joe S. Hoselton (Jenna Skyy) has announced that the Miss Gay USofA pageant is being postponed, and will be rescheduled probably in June or July. Anyone with questions can contact Hoselton.