Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to make an announcement sometime tomorrow (Thursday, March 19) on a possible statewide shut-down of restaurants and bars. Meanwhile, officials in Dallas County have banned social gatherings of more than 10 people, even in private homes, and community gatherings — things like weddings, funeral services, religious services — of more than 50 people.

The county has also suspended all eviction hearings and writs of possession.

Arlington’s city council has voted to ban gatherings of more than 50 and to close bars and restaurants in the wake of the death of an Arlington man in his 70s who posthumously tested positive for SARS CoV-2.

A 64-year-old Collin County man who also posthumously tested positive for the virus has died of an underlying condition. This is the third COVID-19-related death in Texas.

FORT WORTH ORDERS BARS TO CLOSE, RESTAURANTS TO SUSPEND DINE-IN SERVICE

Effective at 12:01 a.m. on March 19, all bars and restaurants will transition to take-out and delivery service only – prohibiting dine-in service. “Businesses that are closing include bars, lounges, taverns, commercial amusement businesses, theatres, gyms and private clubs. Other entertainment / amusement businesses also include: indoor/outdoor amusement facilities, baseball/softball facility (commercial), bowling alleys, bingo halls, health or recreation clubs, lodges or civic clubs, massage parlors, museums, cultural facilities, shooting or weapons firing ranges, stables, and rodeo arenas.”